CBP officers seize thousands of dollars in cash and drugs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized drugs and cash money during two sperate seizures last week.

The first incident happened on May 7th when officers working outbound operations stopped a pedestrian traveling to Mexico.

Upon physical inspection of the traveler’s belongings, officers discovered packages of undeclared currency totaling in the amount of $12,031.

The second incident happened at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico to secondary inspection.

Using a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, officers were able to find 341 packages containing 1,205 pounds of marijuana concealed within the trailer.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $241,007.

The drugs and the cash had an estimated street value of $253,038.