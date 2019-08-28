CBP officers seize weapons and ammunition at Laredo port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border foiled an alleged weapons smuggling attempt.

The seizure happened on Tuesday, August 27th when officers at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge referred a Chevrolet Impala to secondary inspection.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found boxes of ammunition and firearms.

Officers discovered one Hi Point .45 Caliber, one Diamondback 15 Multi Caliber, one SCCY 9mm, one Smith and Wesson 39, one SHE 89 Caliber, one Springfield 45 ACP Compact, one Ruger .380 Auto, eight assorted firearm magazines, and 10,000 rounds of ammunition and one .40 Caliber bullet.

CBP officers seized the vehicle, firearms, ammunition and assorted magazines.

The driver was detained by CBP and the case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.