CBP opening additional lanes at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

As the holiday season continues, heavy traffic can be expected as people drive back and forth through the border.

To ease your travels, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be opening additional lanes at Bridge 2.

CBP will open an extra 7 lanes at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, plus have the option to open an additional three lanes at the lower level.

“We recommend for people to download the apps,” said Ismael Guevara of CBP. “Through this app they can monitor the wait times for the bridges. This app refreshes every hour. There they can see the wait time at the border and make better decisions to which bridge they should take.”

CBP says they expect heavy traffic through the end up the year.

This Thanksgiving weekend alone, more than 56,000 vehicles traveled through the Laredo port of entry.