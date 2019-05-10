CBP opens new state of the art facility

Customs and Border Protection process approximately 100 to 120 buses a day, and during peak months they can process up to 200.

With the new state of the art facility, it will help them expedite the process.

On Thursday at midnight, CBP opened its new bus processing facility.

As part of the renovations being done at bridge two, the new area will assist customs agents in processing all passengers in commercial buses with three offloading bases, and eight booths to process tourist permits.

Diego Hernandez with CBP says that travelers can apply online for their tourist permit.

CBP says at the old facility passengers had to wait out in the sun and it would take them longer to process everyone.

That is why they are excited about the new facility which resembles an airport terminal.