CBP opens new fastlane at World Trade Bridge

A project nearly two years in the making is now complete and will help alleviate wait times at one of our ports of entry.

On Monday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the World Trade Bridge Temporary Fast Lane.

The World Trade Bridge processes roughly 16,000 trucks a day and in order to alleviate traffic congestion, the City of Laredo entered into a small donation agreement with CBP, the Donation Acceptance Program and the General Services Administration.

The project was approved back in 2017 as part of the city’s $10.3 million dollars Fast Lane Expansion Project.

The new roadway will assist in the processing of northbound FAST empty trucks and will decrease wait times at cargo facilities.

According to Congressman Cuellar, the Fast Lane will only enhance the already prosperous relationship the U.S. has with Mexico, which is a bond that is vital to both nation’s economies.

The roadway will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.