CBP re-opens lane at Juarez Lincoln Bridge

Customs and Border Protection announced the return of a designated lane at a Laredo port of entry.

The lane will be for local commuters at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge, which officials say is one of the busiest land ports in the country.

The lane has delineators installed to ensure that only daily local traffic is being processed in a timely manner.

CBP officers encourage daily border crossers to utilize these assigned lanes, which will now be located on the three eastern-most lanes of the bridge.

Rick Pauza with Customs and Border Protection says this will help facilitate traffic at the bridge.

He says officers process roughly 12,000 vehicles on a daily basis which can reach to about 15,000 during the holidays.

The lane will be open this coming Saturday, August 17th at 6 a.m.