CBP releases statement concerning health screenings

As concerns continue regarding the new coronavirus, local federal officials release a response regarding how they are handling this matter.

In a statement sent to KGNS, they say:

"CBP continues to facilitate CDC’s enhanced health screening at U.S. ports of entry.

Consistent with CBP’s procedures, and in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, individuals encountered by CBP with a nexus to China within 14 days of the encounter or with symptoms of illness are referred to CDC or local health officials for additional health screening.

Consistent with existing CBP procedures, individuals apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol between the ports of entry with symptoms of illness are referred to CDC or local health officials for additional health screening.

Additionally, all persons in U.S. Border Patrol custody who meet the CDC’s coronavirus travel history and enhanced screening guidelines are being referred to CDC for additional screening."