CBP reminding public of prohibited agricultural items

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers about the guidelines and regulations for prohibited produce.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several stores and supermarkets are experiencing an increase in demand for certain foods.

CBP says there has been an increase in attempts to bring in prohibited items such as raw eggs and other foods.

Customs officials are reminding travelers to be mindful that certain agricultural items are still prohibited from entry and failure to declare the items may result in fines.

