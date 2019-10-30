CBP reminding travelers about prohibited items

With Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos approaching, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding those who use our ports of entry of the prohibited items that won't make it through the borders.

Officers are reminding travelers that citrus fruit such as oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, sour oranges and sweet limes will not be allowed; as well as guavas, mangoes, peaches and pomegranates.

Failure to declare prohibited items can result in fines as high as one thousand dollars.

For more information, you can head on over to the official CBP website.