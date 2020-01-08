CBP saw 25% increase in bridge traffic over holidays

We talked about paisanos all holiday season, and now we get a look at the numbers and how many of them chose this port of entry.

According to Customs and Border Protection, in a period of ten days more than 172,000 vehicles came through Laredo.

CBP agents also processed 118,000 pedestrians through Bridge #1.

As well as 13,000 buses and 54,000 tourist permits were processed.

"CBP officers will continue with their inspections," said Public Information Officer Rick Pauza. "We have a multi-layer enforcement system there, we've had officers posted in different posts in the process. It's just part of what we do on a daily basis to make sure bad things or bad people don't come into the United States."

The numbers show an increase of 20 to 25% compared to the normal traffic customs agents process daily.

In order to get all the traffic moving during the holiday season, the new facilities at Bridge #2 were crucial.

They also opened the old import lot in order to process all the bus passengers.