CBP searching Rio Grande for missing two-year-old girl

Officials with U.S. Customs and Broder Protection are searching for a missing two-year-old migrant from Brazil.

CBP says the young girl was attempting to cross the Rio Grande when she went missing.

Authorities were alerted to the missing girl late Monday after a woman from Haiti told agents that she lost her two-year-old daughter while crossing the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas.

Border Patrol agents and law enforcement teams from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico used an underwater vehicle, a dive team, and boats to search the river.

The search effort comes a little more than a week after a Salvadoran father and daughter drowned in the river trying to cross into the U.S. near Brownsville, Texas.