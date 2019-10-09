CBP seize $3.2 million dollars of liquid meth

Over three million dollars of illegal narcotics are seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Sunday, October 6th at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge when officers referred a 2001 Ford pickup to secondary inspection.

After a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection, officers found 161 pounds of alleged liquid meth.

According to CBP, the drugs had an estimated street value of $3,238,116.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.