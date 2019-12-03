CBP seize more than $2.3 million in narcotics at Laredo ports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a significant amount of alleged crystal methamphetamine and marijuana valued at more than $2.3 million in two enforcement actions this weekend.

“These significant seizures were possible because of the continued vigilance and alertness our CBP officers put forth on a daily basis,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “I commend the officers for their hard work and commitment to keeping dangerous drugs off of our streets.”

The first seizure occurred on Saturday, November 30 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a tractor-trailer driven by a 34-year-old male Mexican citizen for an intensive inspection. A canine and non-intrusive inspection of the shipment revealed 214 packages containing a total of 5,150 pounds of alleged marijuana.

Another seizure also occurred the same day at the Juarez Lincoln International Bridge when a CBP officered referred a Mazda driven by a 71-year-old male United States citizen for a secondary examination. CBP Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and discovered 20 packages containing a total of 91 pounds of alleged crystal methamphetamine.

The narcotics have a combined estimated street value of $2,306,981.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and arrested the drivers. The cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.