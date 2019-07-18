CBP seizes $2.2 million dollars worth of meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over two million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened on Friday, July 12th at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a 2015 SUV to secondary inspection.

CBP says the car was driven by a 57-year-old man from Monterrey, Mexico.

When officers searched the car, they found 24 packages of meth.

The meth weighed about 111 pounds and had an estimated street value of $2,224,882.

CBP seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

