CBP seizes 25 million dollars worth of hard narcotics

Customs and Border Protection seized over 25 million dollars’ worth of hard narcotics at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday when agents referred a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of stone tile to secondary inspection.

The trailer was driven by a 45-year-old man from Mexico who was traveling to Los Angeles, California.

A canine alerted to the presence of drugs in the shipment, and when agents opened the truck, they found over 500 pounds of meth concealed within the shipment.

The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for further investigation.