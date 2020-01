If you think you've got too many singles in your wallet, check this out.

Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $900,000 in counterfeit one-dollar bills from a shipping container.

The bills were packed into 45 cartons in a commercial rail shipment from China.

CBP officers made the find at the International Falls port of entry in Minnesota.

Authorities will turn the currency over to the U.S. Secret Service.