CBP seizes nearly a dozen packages of fentanyl

Customs and Border Protection Officers prevented an extremely deadly and addictive drug from making it into the rest of the country.

The incident happened on Thursday when the driver of a Ford F-150 was referred to secondary inspection at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

A canine unit alerted to the presence of 10 packages which contained 26 pounds fentanyl hidden in the truck.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $728,000.

The case was turned over to ICE for further investigation.