CBP seizes nearly a dozen packages of fentanyl

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection Officers prevented an extremely deadly and addictive drug from making it into the rest of the country.
The incident happened on Thursday when the driver of a Ford F-150 was referred to secondary inspection at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.
A canine unit alerted to the presence of 10 packages which contained 26 pounds fentanyl hidden in the truck.
The drugs had an estimated street value of $728,000.
The case was turned over to ICE for further investigation.