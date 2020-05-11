CBP seizes over 4,000 pounds of marijuana

Nearly a million dollars’ worth of drugs is seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 7th, when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a trailer hauling a shipment of car parts to secondary inspection.

The driver was a 32-year-old man from Mexico.

After an inspection, officers discovered 198 packages containing over 4,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in the shipment.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $920,464.

The drugs and trailer were seized and the driver was arrested.