CBP sets up new security booth at International Bridge Two

People crossing the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge may see some new changes when they travel.

Customs and Border Protection has set up a new security booth that is located right in the middle of the bridge.

Officials say they installed the booth right in the line that divides the two countries.

Everyone coming into the U.S. from Mexico will now have to show their documents first at the security checkpoint.

In a statement, CBP officials say, "The periodic utilization of port hardening materials, such as jersey barriers, gates, booths, and concertina wire, helps CBP to manage traffic flow while effectively eliminating the ability for a large group of migrants to illegally and forcefully surge through the ports of entry.”

Many who crossed the bridge Wednesday were surprised with the new security measure.