CBP shuts down rumors of bridge closures

Many concerns have arisen about the international bridges closing due to COVID-19 but U.S. Customs and Border Protection is shedding some light on these rumors.

A CBP spokesperson says ports of entries nationwide are fully operational.

Rumors of any of them being closed at this time due to coronavirus are false.

In accordance with the president's proclamations, individuals with who have traveled from or transited through China, Iran or the Schengen area of Europe within 14 days of the encounter or with symptoms of illness are referred to the cdc or local health officials for enhanced screenings.