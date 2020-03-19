CBP temporarily suspends traveler program enrollment centers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is taking precautionary measures to minimize the exposure of CBP personnel and the public to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

As a result, CBP will temporarily suspend operations at Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers nationwide from now until May 1st.

The closure includes all public access global entry enrollment centers, NEXUS Enrollment centers, SENTRI enrollment centers and FAST enrollment locations.

Global entry mobile events will also be paused until further notice.

CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival program will remain operational.

Conditionally-approved Global Entry applicants will be able to complete the enrollment process when arriving on an international flight at any of the 60 airports that offer the program.

CBP’s highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of our workforce and the American people. CBP agents, officers and mission support personnel will continue to support the whole-of-government response to the COVID-19 outbreak.