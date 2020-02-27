CBP to announce Randy J. Howe as Director of Field Operations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will host a change of command ceremony for one of their own this morning.

CBP will announce the installation of Randy J. Howe as Director, Field Operations for the Laredo Field Office.

The Laredo Field Office publicly announced Howe’s naming back in January; however, he will formally be instated as DFO by Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner John Wagner.

Retired DFO David P. Higgerson will also take part in the ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Laredo College Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center.