CBP training drill interrupts traffic flow at port of entry

A training exercise at one of our ports of entry is interrupting traffic flow for a short period of time.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is conducting a training exercise at Bridge Two.

This is just one of the many Mobile Field Force training drills the agency takes part in on a regular basis.

One of the exercises took place on Thursday morning at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

During this time, traffic was stalled and barricades were deployed while officers conducted the training.

The exercise is done to stop anyone that could be heading into the country illegally and unlawfully.