CBP debunks bridge closure rumors

CBP’s ports of entry nationwide are fully operational and rumors of any being closed at this time due to COVID-19 are false.

On March 11, President Trump issued a proclamation that temporarily restricts travel between the certain European countries and the United States to protect Americans from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective at 11:59 pm on March 13, the U.S. Government will suspend the entry into the United States of foreign nationals who were physically present in Europe’s 26-country Schengen Area during the 14 days preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States.

The proclamation does not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and certain other travelers. Flights carrying persons who have recently traveled from or who were otherwise present within the Schengen Area will be funneled to 13 U.S. airports.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is prepared to support the full and expeditious implementation of the new proclamation. CBP will refer all individuals with recent travel to the Schengen Area to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for enhanced health screening upon their arrival in the United States.

CBP’s highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of the American people. Our dedicated agents and officers remain vigilant at and between ports of entry and will continue to identify and refer all individuals with symptoms of the novel coronavirus to the CDC or local health authorities for enhanced health screening.

Regarding the processing of persons encountered at and between land border ports of entry:

Consistent with CBP’s procedures, and in accordance with the Presidential Proclamations, exempted individuals encountered by CBP with a nexus to China, Iran or the Schengen Area of Europe within 14 days of the encounter or with symptoms of illness are referred to CDC or local health officials for enhanced health screening.

CBP Agents and Officers maintain situational awareness while processing individuals who have traveled from or transited through affected countries. If CBP observes an individual with symptoms of COVID-19, we will refer the individual to the CDC for enhanced health screening.

All CBP ports of entry are following the same operational guidance as issued by the Presidential Proclamations and the Department of Homeland Security.

With exceptions specified in the Proclamations, foreign nationals (other than immediate family of U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, flight crew and certain others) who have been physically present in China, Iran or the Schengen Area within 14 days of their arrival at a U.S. port of entry will be denied entry into the United States.

Additionally, any traveler exempted from the Proclamations who has been anywhere in mainland China, Iran or the Schengen Area within 14 days of their return will be referred to CDC for enhanced health screening.

Preclearance locations are following the same protocols as the land border ports and referring individuals requiring additional screening to CDC or local health officials.

Consistent with existing CBP procedures, individuals apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol between the ports of entry with symptoms of illness are referred to CDC or local health officials for enhanced health screening.

Additionally, all persons in U.S. Border Patrol custody who meet the CDC’s COVID-19 travel history and enhanced screening guidelines are being referred to CDC for additional screening.