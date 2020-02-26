CDC: Face masks incompatible with some beards, long mustaches

(CNN) - Face masks and respirators are being used around the world to combat the massive global spread of the deadly coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions that facial hair can interfere with those devices.

A CDC info graphic displays dozens of styles, showing which ones are compatible with masks and respirators.

Some types of facial hair can keep the exhalation valve from working properly.

Side whiskers, handlebar mustaches and several others are OK, but styles such as mutton chops and full beards are not recommended.

Things like goatees and villain mustaches are OK, with caution.

The main idea is that the hair should not cross the respirator sealing surface.

