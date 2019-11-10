CEO of Dannenbaum Engineering steps down

The head of the embattled company Dannenbaum Engineering has stepped down after admitting to giving illegal campaign donations.

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Jim Dannenbaum the CEO has stepped down after admitting to the Justice Department that he bypassed federal election law by making excessive donations to three congressional candidates.

Dannenbaum is accused of essentially having an employee donate to candidates with the promise they would later be reimbursed, which is a violation of federal election law.

The campaign contributions totaled between $10,000-$25,000.

Dannenbaum has not yet been arrested.

This all comes amid the statewide raids that happened in 2017 that included Dannenbaum's Laredo office as well as raids at Laredo City Hall, Webb County Courthouse and other government buildings.

Those raids resulted in the plea deals of two former Laredo politicians for conspiracy to commit bribery.

Those sentencing dates have been reset for a third time for February of next year.