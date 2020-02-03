Flood management project to evacuate 73 homes

The Chacon Creek will see future restoration.

Monday, the City of Laredo announced they have received over $51.9 million in federal funding to make this happen. The project will focus on flood management, ecosystem restoration, and recreational amenities.

The creek starts north of Lake Casa Blanca and goes down 5 to 6 miles to the river.

"This is a project that we have been working on with the courts since 2013 and is from Chacon Creek from Lake Casa Blanca to the river," said John Porter, Environmental Services Director. "And is looking at areas that are flood prone and looking to restore ecosystem, and improve wetlands."

The flood risk management component will consist of the permanent evacuation of 73 homes along Chacon Creek.

Once the project is finished, 250 homes will be elevated from the flood plain. The additional vacated properties will be used for recreational amenities.