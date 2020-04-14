Local nurse shares her COVID-19 diagnosis and journey

Its been five weeks since the world as we new it changed. Masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing are the new norm.



In those five weeks, tens of thousands of lives have been changed, some forever as the toll of COVID-19 continues to spread.



Here in Laredo that impact has been felt by hundreds of families, and while most will only see them as a statistic, we can't forget behind that number is a person and a family suffering with a killer disease.

KGNS brings you the story of one of those individuals whose unique perspective as a healthcare worker made coping with the virus that much scarier.

"My name is Sandra Martinez Rodriguez, I'm an ICU nurse for a few years now. I worked my last shift three weeks ago."

For Sandra, that's when the living nightmare of fighting COVID-19 would begin for her.

Suffering from extreme body aches, sweating, sever cough, and unending fevers that would peak as high at 103, Sandra- who has spent her career as a nurse- knew this was not good.

Then came the news she was dreading.

"So come Monday morning with all the fear in my heart, I spoke to my husband and I decided that I would drive myself to the ER, one of the local ones in my area, to get tested for COVID. As soon as the ER physician saw me, my presentation the sweating, the body aches, the fever, the cough he decided to test me."

Sandra says she had a fever of 102 degrees that lasted 8 days, and the smallest of tasks like going to the bathroom drained her of all her energy.

She lost her sense of taste and smell, and then there was the coughing.

"To where I would just yell at myself to 'stop, stop coughing, please god don't take me, please don't let me die here.' I don't know how the coughing would stop."

In her self imposed quarantine, isolated from her family and the world, Sandra's mind would take over with the perspective most people just don't have.

"Being alone at home just me and my mind. Knowing me, that I know the presentation, I know how bad it could get, I know the symptoms because in my head I'm still a nurse, but in my physical I'm the patient and it is the hardest thing in the world to do because you don't want to be the patient."

Sandra says that even though her symptoms were not getting better, she refused to go to the hospital.

"I think there was one day I almost called 911 six different times, and every single time I talked myself out of it because you don't come home from the hospital. You go to the hospital from everything we're seeing, you go to the hospital to die. I didn't want to die- I don't want to die. I wanted to be with my kids, I wanted to make sure that I was able to take them to school again."

And then almost through an act of divine intervention, Sandra says she saw the interview KGNS News had done with Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa and that's what encouraged her to reach out to him.

"So, I was trying to convince her to come to the hospital, she says 'no, I don't want to go because no one comes back,'" said Doctor Cigarroa.

Doctor Cigarroa gave Sandra the somber news no one ever wants to hear, and that's when she received her answer, in the most unlikely of people.

"And then the most amazing thing I've ever seen is the door creaks open, and the seven year old boy pops in, and obviously he heard what I had told her, and I was sad he did hear it. It had to be a difficult thing for a seven year old to hear and he goes 'mom, mom go with the doctor, go with him, we'll be fine, daddy will take care of us.'"

All the time while in quarantine and at the hospital, her mind was on her family and the toll it was taking on them, as well.

"I have twin boys that are seven, and I have a little girl who is two, and they don't understand why mommy cant play with them."

After several days at the hospital that seemed like an eternity, was the outcome everybody had prayed for. We're happy to report that Sandra is now at home finishing up her recovery.

KGNS would like to thank Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa for his help in providing the video for this story.