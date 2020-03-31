United South High School addresses employee with COVID-19

UISD released a statement concerning a recent COVID-19 case that was confirmed to be an employee from United South High School.

"March 31, 2020

Dear United South High School Staff Members,

The City of Laredo Health Department (CLHD) notified United ISD officials that there is a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus-- COVID-19 by an employee from United High School.

As per the City of Laredo Health Department Director, since this employee has been out since spring break there was no exposure to students and staff.

The City of Laredo Health Department (CLHD) is recommending no further actions from staff members.

CLHD stresses the importance of practicing social distancing and limiting your movement during this time. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, that six months ago you would not have sought medical care, please stay home and treat these symptoms as you would any other flu/cold like illness in the past.

If symptoms become unmanageable, call your medical provider or if symptoms worsen call 911.

For any questions, comments or concerns please contact City of Laredo Health Department's 24/7 COVID-19 hotline (956) 795-4954.

We appreciate your cooperation during this uncertain time. We are a strong community and we will continue to support and care for each other.

Respectfully,

Roberto J. Santos

Superintendent for United ISD"