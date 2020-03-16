COVID-19 pandemic causes closures in big cities

Las Vegas shows and casinos are shutting down and New York City schools are closing in the wake of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

As social distancing ramps up amid the coronavirus crisis, long-running shows in Vegas are being canceled or postponed.

On Sunday night MGM Resorts International also announced it would close casino operations in Vegas and several other states.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is closing public schools as of Monday, although breakfast and lunch will be available for those who need it.

He later announced that bars, restaurants and cafes would be limited to take-out and delivery starting Tuesday morning.

Some restaurants and businesses have decided to close up shop altogether.