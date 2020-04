Health officials in Tamaulipas, Mexico have reported a death related to COVID-19 in Nuevo Laredo.

According to the State Health Secretary, Gloria Molina Gamboa, the patient was a woman.

Gamboa also confirmed five new positive cases in the state bringing the total up to 46.

She urges residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

Gamboa is not only asking people to stay home but avoid any physical contact and take extra hygiene measures.