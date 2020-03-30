Five people now recovered from COVID-19

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.
The individuals are said to have gotten the virus from community transmission. The three were not hospitalized and remain stable under quarantine.
- There are 12 positive persons in the hospital.
- Three are in intensive care, but said to be stable.
- Five people have completed quarantine and are cleared.
- Health Department Director Hector Gonzalez says 60% of the positive cases are due to clusters.
- So far, 252 people have been tested, 107 are pending results, and 110 are negative.