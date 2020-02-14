CPR training prepares young students to save lives

Local elementary students got a chance to learn a very important life skill that could potentially save someone’s life.

According to the CDC website, nine in ten people who have cardiac arrests outside a hospital die.

In order to improve those odds, UISD is looking to educate its young students on how to take action in the event of an emergency.

UISD’s After School Adventures held its first “Little Medical School” to 4th and 5th-grade students so they could know how to perform CPR.

Students were taught how to check for breathing, how to do chest compressions and of course call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

The district says the goal is to be prepared in case of any emergency and to spark interest in the medical field.

Once they graduated from the program the young medics were awarded their medical gowns and stethoscopes.

United ISD's Little Medical School is only available during the after school program.

The district says they want to give the opportunity to each grade level at their different after school sites.