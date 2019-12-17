California groom murdered at wedding reception

Wedding crashers beat a man to death at his own wedding reception.

Joseph Melgoza and his wife, Esther. Melgoza was murdered at his wedding reception on Sunday.

Joseph Melgoza was murdered during a fight as his wedding was wrapping up early Sunday morning in Chino, Calif.

Police say two uninvited guests arrived at the reception and when they were asked to leave, they began to fight with several family members. Melgoza chased after the suspects and was found a short distance away with a head injury.

“I still can’t believe it. Why would anybody do that?” Joseph’s wife, Esther Melgoza, said.

The suspects were identified as brothers Rony and Josue Castaneda Ramirez. They are being held without bail.

The bride’s family say no one at the wedding knew the suspects before the incident. Chino police are still investigating what led up to the fight.

Esther Melgoza is thanking her husband for the time they did spend together.

“He taught me to be brave. Thanks to him, I became a wife. Thanks to him, I became a mother,” she said.

A GoFundMe page describes Melgoza as a loving son, brother, cousin, partner and father.

Copyright 2019 KCBS/KCAL via CNN. All rights reserved.