California mother shames porch pirates into returning neighbor’s package

A pair of would-be thieves returned a package of pillows to a California home after a neighbor yelled at them to put it back.

Shannon Brandon was eating breakfast Wednesday with her son, Derek Brandon, in the front of their Glendale, Calif., home when they saw two men pull up in a car.

At first, they didn’t think anything of it, but Derek Brandon says he soon saw one of the men pick up a package from the neighbor’s home.

“I saw the guy reach down and take the package,” he said. “I was like, ‘Mom, that guy is stealing the package.'”

His mother quickly jumped into action, yelling at the would-be thief, as Derek Brandon filmed the incident with his cell phone.

“Stop! Go put that back. Right now,” said Shannon Brandon in the video. “We got your license plate. Put it back now.”

Tail between his legs, the porch pirate did what he was told and put the package back. The two men then left the neighborhood.

"I watched it without sound, and then, when I heard the sound, I was like, ‘I would have put the package back, too,’” Derek Brandon said.

Neighbor James Farr-Jones is grateful for Shannon Brandon’s actions and the return of his package, which held a couple of pillows.

"She did a really good job, and it’s a really funny end to it because she got the guy to put the package back and not just run off,” he said.

Shannon Brandon says she stopped the thieves because her neighbors “work hard” and taking others’ packages is “not right.”

