Californian avocado company to create local jobs

An avocado distribution company is looking to set up shop right here in the gateway city.

"Mission Produce" out of California is one of the largest companies that deals with the pitted fruit in the world.

The City recently approved some tax incentives to help out.

We're told the company will hire about 75 people which would provide several local employment opportunities, many at a starting pay rate of $11-$25 an hour.

The refrigerated storage site is expected to be in the Mines Road area with construction set to begin in later in the spring.