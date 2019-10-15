Calm before the storm

Looks like we're going to have another day of high 90-degree temperatures before seeing another cold front move through the area.

On Tuesday, we will start off in the high 70s and then see a high of 97 by the afternoon.

Once we head into the late evening hours, the clouds will start to move in giving us a 20 percent chance of rain.

By Wednesday morning, a little after midnight, those chances of rain will increase to about 80 percent.

We will see a high chance of rain all throughout Wednesday.

We are also expecting temperatures to drop into the 70s and see a low of 60 degrees.

These cooler temperatures will stick around until Saturday, which will put us back at the low 90s and then we see another chance of rainfall.