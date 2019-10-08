Can feel it coming in the air today

We can feel the cool coming in the air, and Laredo has been waiting for this moment since the summer.

On Tuesday morning, we are going to start to feel that cold front start to move in as we start our day in the high 60s.

Of Course, it won't stay like that all day, by the afternoon, we are looking at a possible high of 89 degrees by four o clock, so it's still going to be pretty hot compared to other places.

Although we are slowly starting to cool down, we still have a couple of more days of 90-degree temperatures to get through.

By Friday we are looking at a high of 85 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain and lows in the 50s.

Those chances of rain are going to carry on into Saturday as well as those cooler temperatures.