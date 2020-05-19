Can someone please save us from summer 101?

It may not be summer, but it sure feels like it outside!

On Tuesday morning we will start out in the mid-70s and see a high of 102 degrees.

Of course with the humidity and heat index, it's going to feel a lot hotter.

This same pattern will take place on Wednesday; however, as we head into the evening hours, we will see a slight chance of rain.

Then on Thursday, we will see a high of 100 and as we head into the evening we could see that chance of rain again at 20 percent.

These chances of rain will carry on into the weekend and bring down temperatures just a tad.

On Friday, we will see a high of 97 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, we will see about the same chances of rain and highs in the mid-90s.