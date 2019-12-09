Candidate filing deadline for March primary elections

The deadline for anyone wanting to register to run for County office is almost here.

Webb County Democratic Party Chairman, Alberto Torres, will be accepting applications for anybody wanting to run for office during the upcoming March primary elections.

Torres says he will be at the Webb County Elections Office until 6 p.m. for people to submit their applications.

The deadline for people also seeking to run for the Republican Party primary is also today you may contact Bill Young, Webb County Republican Party Chair, for more information.