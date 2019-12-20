Candidate for local office arrested for alleged theft

A candidate running for a local office is arrested in an alleged theft incident this week.

According to the Laredo Police Department, candidate for Precinct One Commissioner Liza De Leon was arrested during a domestic dispute.

Police say it was an argument that escalated and got heated between family members that lead officers to the home.

“One of these individuals that was in this location indicated that they had a piece of property, in this case it was a phone, they said she had some hand in taking that property,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “Officers did speak to her, she did admit she did take possession of the item and gave it someone else in the home and never were able to reclaim it.”

Police say there was probable cause for the arrest.

She was charged with theft of property, a class B felony.