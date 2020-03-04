Candidates for Tax Assessor Collector speak out

We caught up with both candidates who each shared what makes them the best candidate for the job and how they hope to win the runoff.

Incumbant Rosie Cuellar saying it's important to have respect to get things done, while challenger Patricia Barrera tells us what her supporters had to say after last night's results.

"They were excited, we expected to win obviously, but we're in the game and obviously we have an advantage," said Barrera. "The community wants a change. They do not want things to continue as they are."

"It's about respect, respecting the employees, respecting the public, respecting other officials, and this is how we get things done, and we have to have the right temperament in order to run that office," said Cuellar. "And I've proven that as Municipal Court Judge and now there in the office."