Candidates for city manager to be interviewed

The search for the next city manager is nearing its end.

On Friday, February 14th, the five-candidates, which include Samuel Selman, Robert Eads, Gilbert Perales, Jose Madrigal, and Corby Alexander Jr will be interviewed by the committee at the center of the search.

Two of those names may sound familiar to some of you, that's because Robert Eads is currently one of the co-interim city managers, while Samuel Selman worked with the City of Laredo as planning director for 15 years.

Some within the City of Laredo have already expressed their opinion regarding the vacancy of the position.

That includes Mayor Pete Saenz, who took to social media and stated how he felt about some of the qualifications the next city manager should meet.

Mayor Saenz stated, "We need a detached outsider that is qualified, with a strong backbone, to resist the local political machines that have dominated Laredo’s political landscapes for decades, primarily for self-interest and perpetuation."