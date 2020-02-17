Candidates ranked after City Manager interviews

After nearly ten hours, it came down to four candidates and one recommendation for the position of Laredo’s next City Manager.

For two hours each, the four candidates went before the City Manager Search Ad-Hoc Committee all looking to be the next City Manager for the gateway city, a seat that's been empty for over a year.

Out of twenty candidates, the final four come down to: Jose R. Madrigal, Samuel Keith Selman, Robert Eads and Corby D. Alexander.

Going first, Madrigal, a deputy City Manager of McKinney, Texas. He spoke about working with a local school system and his experience with community police relations.

Madrigal says with his experience, he could help Laredo grow.

“Laredo is a great community, you are looking at a great size with a lot of potential being down here right next to Mexico. It has a lot of growth potential that I'm excited to have an opportunity to be participative in.”

He says he could work to build moral among staff if chosen for the new position.

Next was a familiar face to Laredo, Keith Selman, who worked for nearly 20 years as the City's Planning Director. During his presentation he focused on making Laredo competitive and improve the image, especially along I-35.

He says multiple projects he was involved in still stand today.

“Several parks throughout the community, the linear parks system in Chacon Creek, Zacate Creek, even the newer developments San Isidro and the linear parks that are there. Those are some of the elements that are there.”

Presenting third was current Co-interim City Manager Robert Eads. If chosen he says he would propose to invest more in tourism, trade and business to Laredo.

Eads also went in-depth about his time in Del Rio and San Luis Arizona.

“They've had my resume, they've had other resumes. What I wanted to make sure is to give the details behind it. So I can say about one job to the next to answer, how you left Del Rio or what situation made you come back from Arizona?”

In Del Rio, he says he notified Texas Rangers about theft within the police department, which he says led to his termination by the City Council years later. And in San Luis, Arizona he resigned because he allegedly refused to allow the parks director to not be disciplined after the director was arrested for DWI.

Eads says if chosen he will work to bring back moral within staff and residents.

“I'm not a politician, I am not going to make promises as one. But I will do is commit that through everyday actions and change from the top down, that we will all be recommitted to our community, recommitted to do the right thing.”

And the last interview was City Manager for La Porte, Texas: Corby D. Alexander Senior.

He spoke about his experience with trade and his interest in retaining the youth in Laredo.

“Laredo is just a community that is full of culture, honestly I wish I had this opportunity when my kids were younger. Because there is so much culture, vibrant community. There's a lot of trade and development opportunities in this community.”

He also says he would want to work with staff to ensure both manager and council work together.

A source tells KGNS, Co-interim City Manager Robert Eads was picked first in the ranking. Followed by Selman, Madrigal, and Alexander all during an executive session.

The recommendation will be discussed Tuesday among council during their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m.