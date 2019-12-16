Candidates sign up for Rio Bravo mayor position

The deadline to sign up for the Rio Bravo mayor position is on Monday.

According to the deputy city secretary Rolando Saenz, two people have signed up for the position.

They are Juan Carlos Garcia and Gilberto Aguilar Jr.

Anyone interested had 40 days since the votes were canvassed on November 18th.

The position became vacant after more than 200 out of the 400 people went out to cast their vote decided to vote for the removal of Daisy Valdez from office on November 5th.

The city of Rio Bravo has seen not one, but three new mayors in the past ten years.

The deadline to sign up is December 16th, Monday at 5pm at the Rio Bravo City Hall.