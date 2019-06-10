Canned food fight breaks out at Texas grocery store

An altercation between two women escalated into a canned-food-fight at a Texas Grocery Store.

According to KPRC, the two women were arguing at a Kroger store in Galveston Texas on June 4th.

The verbal altercation turned physical when they started throwing cans and other items at each other.

Shoppers nearby had to duck for cover; meanwhile, others recorded the whole fight on camera.

Despite the commotion, police said no one filed a police report, so the department was not involved; however, the video has gone viral.