Canseco Garden inviting community to dig it

If you've always wanted to learn the do's and don’ts of planting your own garden with the end result to eat what you sow now is your chance.

This weekend the Laredo Parks and Leisure Urban Horticulture and Forestry Division is hosting a volunteer event at the Canseco Garden.

Harvesting experts will be on hand to explain some of the techniques that go into planting the perfect greens.

Techniques involve how to properly prepare the soil, cleaning the greens and the perfect area for sunlight.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 27th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There are only a limited amount of spaces, so be sure to reserve your spot immediately.

The event is open to all ages.

Breakfast and coffee will also be provided to participants.

For more information, you can call 956-795-2350.

The Canseco Garden is located at 1415 Chihuahua Street.