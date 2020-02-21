Can't believe that it's Freaky Friday!

It's finally Friday and everyone is getting ready for the WBCA festivities that will be taking place this weekend!

One of the big questions regarding the weekend is, how is the weather going to be like for the parade and the Jalapeno Festival?

After a couple of days of rainy conditions, we will start to dry up.

On Friday morning, we will start off pretty chilly in the 40s and see a high of about 58 degrees.

The on Saturday morning, we are going to be waking up pretty chilly once again, but things will start to get warm in the afternoon at 66 degrees.

After Saturday, we will bounce back to the 80s and upper 70s.

So after Friday and Saturday, things will start to warm up.

The best part is we won't have to worry about any rain in our forecast.

If you are going to be making your way out to those events have a safe and fun celebration!