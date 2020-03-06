Can't stop that Friday feeling!

Everybody is working for the weekend, and don't forget, we are going to be losing an hour of sleep but gaining more sunshine!

On Friday, we will start off a little chilly in the low 50s and work our way up to a high of 77 degrees.

This will be the same pattern for Saturday and Sunday, and as we spring forward by moving one hour ahead, we will be starting next week in the 80s!

On Monday, things will start to warm up in the mid-60s and we will reach a high of 81 degrees.

These 80s will increase by Wednesday and Thursday when we expect to see highs at 88.

Looks like Mother Nature is wasting no time when it comes to spring.

Keep in mind we are still technically in the winter season.

