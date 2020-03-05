Can't stop the spring!

After a couple of days of being stuck in the 80s, we will start to cool down just a bit.

On Thursday, we will start out in the low 50s and expect a sunny afternoon in the mid 70s.

Then on Friday, we will get up to the upper 70s, but we will stay below that 80 degree mark.

On Saturday, we will also be in the mid 70s and as we get ready to spring forward on Sunday, we will see one last day in the 70s.

Once we get to Monday, we will bounce back to the 80s and on Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be almost near the 90s.

Looks like winter is well behind us.